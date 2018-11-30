One City Development employee’s remand extended

Police personnel help to clear the burnt wreckage of a car outside the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple, November 27, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Nov 30 — The Magistrate’s Court here today extended the remand order against a One City Development Sdn Bhd (One City) security guard for another four days.

Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham issued the remand order, from tomorrow until Tuesday, to facilitate police investigations into the rioting at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya on Monday.

The suspect’s initial remand order expires today.

Meanwhile, a five-day remand order until Tuesday was also issued against six other individuals, including a businessman in connection with the riots at the same temple.

They are all under remand for investigation under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire also sections 148, 427 and 447 of the same code for rioting, committing mischief and criminal trespass.

Thus far, 37 people have been remanded including three One City employees, to facilitate investigations into the rioting incidents at the temple and surrounding areas on Monday and Tuesday, during which a fireman was seriously injured while properties were damaged.

Two days ago, the court issued remand orders against 20 individuals while another 10 were remanded yesterday to assist in the investigations. — Bernama