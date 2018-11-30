Ringgit closes higher against US dollar

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The ringgit closed higher against the US dollar today, lifted by cautious sentiment on the greenback ahead of the G20 summit in Argentina.

At 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.1820/1870 versus the greenback compared with yesterday’s close of 4.1830/1880.

A dealer said US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping were set to meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit to discuss the contentious trade issues between the top two economies with the outcome potentially becoming a make-or-break one for investors, particularly in the emerging markets.

“Although a comprehensive agreement is probably unlikely, agreeing on a framework for future talks and a delay in implementation of a 25 per cent tariff hike on US$200 billion of Chinese imports can be considered as a good outcome,” he said.

Against a basket of emerging currencies, the ringgit was traded mostly higher.

It eased against the Singapore dollar to 3.0499/0546 from Thursday’s 3.0495/0552 but increased versus the yen to 3.6843/6903 from 3.6923/6977.

Vis-a-vis the British pound, the ringgit strengthened to 5.3375/3443 from yesterday’s 5.3455/3535 and appreciated to 4.7545/7619 from 4.7561/7626 versus the euro. — Bernama