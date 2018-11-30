Zayn Malik drops new track 'Rainberry' from upcoming LP

'Icarus Falls' drops on December 14 and will feature 27 tracks. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 30 ― With his sophomore album due out next month, Zayn Malik has taken the lid off its latest track, the mid-tempo, falsetto-sung Rainberry.

The track is available to stream now on digital platforms.

Shortly before dropping the new track, Zayn revealed details of his upcoming sophomore LP, which had long been believed to be in the works but was as-yet unnamed and undated.

He has now revealed that Icarus Falls will drop on December 14 and will feature 27 tracks in all, including Let Me, Sour Diesel, Entertainer, No Candle No Light (feat. Nicki Minaj), Fingers, and Too Much (feat. Timbaland).



Icarus Falls follows on from the former One Direction singer's debut solo album, Mind of Mine, which was released in 2016. ― AFP-Relaxnews