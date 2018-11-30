PPI for local production increases 0.7pc in October

Malaysia’s producer price index (PPI) expanded by 0.7 per cent in October 2018. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 30 — Malaysia’s producer price index (PPI) for local production expanded by 0.7 per cent in October, 2018 against a 0.2 per cent decline in September.

The index provides a short-term indicator that measures the average changes in the price of commodities charged by domestic producers of an industry.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr. Mohd Uzir Mahidin attributed the growth to an increase in the mining (+30.6 per cent), and electricity and gas supply (+1.0 per cent) indices.

“Meanwhile, indices that registered decreases were agriculture, forestry and fishing (-17.6 per cent), water supply (-1.0 per cent) and manufacturing (-0.7 per cent),” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Uzir said on a month-on-month basis, the PPI for local production grew 0.3 per cent in October, mainly due to the growth in the mining (+2.1 per cent) and manufacturing (+0.4 per cent) indices.

“In contrast, the indices for agriculture, forestry and fishing, water supply and electricity decreased 2.8 per cent, 1.0 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively,” he said.

The Department of Statistics also reported that the PPI for local production by state of processing (SOP) increased 0.3 per cent in the month under review.

“This was contributed by the crude materials for further processing (+1.5 per cent) and finished goods (+0.3 per cent) indices.

“Conversely, the intermediate materials, supplies and components index decreased marginally by 0.1 per cent,” he said.

Mohd Uzir said compared with October 2017, the PPI for local production by SOP increased 0.7 per cent, led by an increase in crude materials for further processing at 7.8 per cent.

“The index for finished goods, and intermediate materials, supplies and components decreased 1.7 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively,” he said. — Bernama