Racist ‘Cikgu Ros Bagan Serai’ Facebook account fake, say police

BAGAN SERAI, Nov 30 — The Facebook account, under the name ‘Cikgu Ros Bagan Serai’, which uploaded racist comments and has gone viral since last Wednesday, is fake and purposely set up by certain parties for unknown reasons, said Kerian District police chief Supt Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob.

The Facebook account had uploaded the pictures of a female teacher and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bagan Serai (SMKBS) together with racist comments.

Omar Bakhtiar said the woman in the photograph was not a teacher of SMKBS but from Sekolah Kebangsaan Matang Gerdu, Bagan Serai and her actual name was not the same as the one that had gone viral.

The teacher and SMKBS lodged reports at the Kerian District Police Headquarters yesterday.

Omar Bakhtiar said police did not rule out the possibility that this could be the work of irresponsible people out to spark racial tension.

“We have not made any arrests until now and are still waiting for the results of further investigation by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the case would be investigated under Section 4(1) (a) of the Sedition Act 1948, which carries a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or three years’ jail or both for a first-time offender and imprisonment not exceeding five years for subsequent offences. — Bernama