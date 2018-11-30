Police to monitor Perkasa gathering on Sunday, says Mazlan

The KL police chief said cops will be monitoring the assembly organised by Perkasa on Jalan Raja Alang.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Police will be monitoring the assembly organised by Pertubuhan Pribumi Perkasa (Perkasa) at Jalan Raja Alang here on Sunday, says Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim.

“Police have been informed by Perkasa that it is also holding a meeting and an annual conference on Sunday,” he said.

A poster entitled “Perkasa Jihad Assembly” inviting members of the public to gather at Jalan Raja Alang here was also widely disseminated via social media in the past few days.

Next Sunday (December 8), a thanksgiving assembly on the rejection of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) will be held at the same place. — Bernama