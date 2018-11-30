Khairul Anuar appointed new Navy deputy chief

Vice Admiral Datuk Khairul Anuar Yahya smiles during the handover of duties ceremony in Kuala Lumpur November 30, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Vice Admiral Datuk Khairul Anuar Yahya has been appointed the new deputy chief of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) to replace Vice Admiral Datuk Mohamad Reza Mohd Sany effective today.

The pinning of rank and handover of duties ceremony between Khairul Anuar and Mohamad Reza was witnessed by the Chief of Navy Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin.

Mohd Reza will be appointed RMN chief in a ceremony which will be witnessed by Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu at Defence Ministry this evening.

Khairul Anuar, 58, had held several important posts such as the Armada Command Headquarters chief of staff, Region 2 commander before being appointed as assistant RMN Operations and Exercise chief of staff on Jan 20 2017.

The Taiping-born vice admiral received his early education in Singapore before being commissioned as an Ensign in 1981.

In his 40-year service, Khairul Anuar who is holds a Master of Arts in Defence Studies from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, also has expertise in electronic and communication warfare.

At the ceremony, Rear Admiral Datuk Pahlawan Syed Zahrul Putra Syed Abdullah was appointed as assistant RMN Operations and Exercise chief of staff to replace Khairul Anuar.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Kamarulzaman in his speech said he was confident the new leadership would bring the name of RMN to international arena. — Bernama