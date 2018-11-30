Blogger who posted fake photos of Najib online walks free from court

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks to media at the lobby of the Parliament building, November 21,2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — A part-time blogger who uploaded links and posted a fake photo of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on his Facebook page three years ago, was acquitted and discharged by the Ampang Sessions Court here today.

Judge Suzana Hussin made the decision after Deputy Public Prosecutor Goh Ai Rene told the court that the prosecution was withdrawing the charge against Abdul Muhaimin Mohd Muhayedin, 29.

Goh said the charge was withdrawn after the Attorney General’s Chambers was satisfied with the representation made by the accused’s lawyer Syed Iskandar Syed Jaafar Al Mahdzar.

“We are asking the court to acquit and discharge the accused from the charge,” she said when the case was brought up for mention today.

On May 18, 2016, Abdul Muhaimin pleaded not guilty to using an application service through the Facebook profile “Adam Mukhriz Muhayeddin” to initiate the transmission of false communication with intent to annoy another person, at 1pm on October 20, 2015.

The page was then shared with another blogger at Block A, 5th Floor, No. 8, Ampang Mewah Apartment in Ampang Jaya, here at 9.45am on October 22, 2015.

Abdul Muhaimin was charged under Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both, if convicted. — Bernama