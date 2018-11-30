Army finds three AK-47 assault rifles buried in Jeli

JELI, Nov 30 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) found three AK-47 assault rifles buried in a bush in Kampung Gemang, Ayer Lanas near here.

8th Brigade Commander, Brig Jen Muhammad Huzaimi Sabri said his men found the weapons at 4.20pm yesterday while conducting an operation in the area.

“The operation was conducted by a sub-unit of the 2nd Royal Ranger Regiment. While patrolling the area, they found a spot which looked like it had been dug recently by the riverside.

“We found the weapons, which were placed in a gunny sack, buried at the spot,” he said when contacted here today, adding that all three rifles were believed to have been smuggled from Thailand.

“No arrests have been made and the weapons have been handed to the Jeli Police Headquarters for further investigation,” he said. — Bernama