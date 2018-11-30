KL police chief: 783 cops on duty at Bukit Jalil tomorrow

The Malaysian football team undergoes training ahead of their AFF Suzuki Cup first leg semi-final clash against Thailand tomorrow, at Bukit Jalil Stadium November 30, 2018. — Picture Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — A total of 783 police personnel will be on security and traffic duties for the AFF Suzuki Cup semi-final, first-leg match between Malaysia and Thailand at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil, here tomorrow.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said traffic control would be carried out from 2pm to avoid congestion around the stadium.

“Traffic personnel will be placed at selected locations and police will also conduct checks at every entrance to the stadium,” he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

He expects about 80,000 football fans to converge on the stadium for the match.

Mazlan also reminded fans not to carry any prohibited items, like firecrackers, flares, weapons, lasers and helmets.

“The public is also reminded to come early and to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion,” he said. — Bernama