Report: Tycoon Vincent Tan moots crowdfund to save Seafield temple

The Berjaya Corp founder asserted that a crowdfund was the best way to keep the temple at its current home. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Tan Sri Vincent Tan proposed a crowdfund today to buy over the land where the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple is located, offering to contribute RM500,000 towards kickstarting the campaign.

According to The Star Online portal, the Berjaya Corp founder asserted that this was the best way to keep the temple at its current home.

“The public can buy the land, pay off the developer and let the temple stay.

“It will be difficult to expect the Selangor state government to buy the land,” he was quoted as saying.

Tan Sri Barry Goh, who previously headed MCT Bhd, also pledged a matching RM500,000.

MCT Bhd is owned by Ayala Land, a unit of Philippines conglomerate Ayala Corporation, which in turn controls One City Development that owns the land on which the temple sits.

One City Development has been locked in a long-running dispute with the temple over a court-mandated relocation dating back to 2014.

Tan expressed his belief that tolerant Malaysians would be prepared to support his proposed crowdfund.

“Malaysians are by nature respectful of all places of worship,” he said.

The tycoon said he would seek the support of others for the proposal.

Violence broke out at the temple site on Monday and Tuesday, with authorities alleging that the firm gave money to its lawyers to hire youths in the area to forcefully occupy the land.

Police have arrested over 40 people in connection with the riots that left vehicles destroyed, nearby property damaged, and a rescue worker seriously injured after he was attacked by demonstrators.