Perak police chief retires after 41 years in the force

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun witnesses the handover of duties ceremony between outgoing State Police Chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan (left) and Deputy State Police Chief Datuk Razarudin Husain in Ipoh November 30, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 30 — Perak Police Chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan hung up his badge after serving 41 years in the force.

Hasnan’s deputy Datuk Razarudin Husain will now carry out his duties as the acting state police chief from tomorrow.

The handover of duties ceremony between Hasnan and Razarudin took place this morning at the police officer’s mess here, and was witnessed by Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

Speaking to the press after the ceremony, Hasnan said that he is satisfied and proud of his achievements in the force.

“If we look at the crime index for the last eight years in the state, the number has been decreasing year after year.

“If we compare the index from January to November this year and last year, Perak recorded a 5 per cent reduction in the crime index. This proves that as long I was here, the crime index decreased and I’m happy about that,” he said.

Hasnan started his career as a probation inspector in 1977.

He spent about 32 years in the Criminal Investigation Department, before being promoted to several positions prior to his appointment as the Perak deputy police chief on July 20, 2015.

He was officially appointed as the state police chief on May 20 last year.

Hasnan said he will take a one-month break before looking for a new job. However, he added that he will continue to help the force if needed.

He also said that he hopes preventative crime laws will not be abolished as they enable the police to carry out their duties.

“Preventative crime laws like the Prevention of Crime Act (Poca), Prevention of Terrorism Act (Pota), Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) and Dangerous Drug (Special Preventive Measures) Act helped us bring down the crime rate.

“These are the laws that will help the public live a peaceful and harmonious life. They are also ‘weapons’ for the police. If these laws were to be abolished, then I don’t how the police will be able to take action,” he added.