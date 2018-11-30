Court finds vote-buying in Cameron Highlands, nullifies election of MIC man

Incumbent Sivarraajh can file an appeal against the Election Court’s decision. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — An Election Court today ruled that MIC vice-president Datuk C. Sivarraajh’s victory in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat in the 14th general election (GE14) is null and void after it was proven that the latter’s election campaign had involved vote-buying.

Justice Datuk Azizah Nawawi, who presided over the case, ruled that DAP’s Cameron Highlands candidate M. Manogaran had managed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that voters were paid during the election campaign, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported.

On June 4, Manogaran had filed an election petition to challenge Sivarraajh’s May 9 win due to the alleged buying of votes by the latter.

DAP vice-chairman and minister M. Kulasegaran has taken to Facebook to weigh in on the court’s decision, saying: “Another well-deserved dose of justice served today.”

He also highlighted the possibility of a by-election being held for the Cameron Highlands seat.

“Pending appeal, there will be a by-election for Cameron Highlands as High Court ruled on election petition in favour of Pakatan Harapan’s M. Manogaran,” he wrote on his official Facebook account.

Sivarraajh can, however, file an appeal against the Election Court’s decision.

On May 9, Sivarraajh won with a relatively slim majority of 597 votes with his 10,307 vote-haul in a five-cornered race, with Manogaran then being the candidate with the second highest vote-haul at 9,710 votes.

MORE TO COME