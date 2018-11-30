Blackpink in your area! (VIDEO)

The much-awaited concert is expected to sell-out in no time. ― Picture via Twitter/YG Entertainment

PETALING JAYA, Nov 30 ― Ticket sales for the Malaysian stopover of K-pop's reigning girl group, Blackpink, will go on sale at 12pm on December 12.

South Korean management outfit, YG Entertainment made the announcement earlier today via their social media channels, naming local outfit Macpiepro as the local organisers.

The ‘Blackpink 2019 In Your Area World Tour’ will be held at 6pm on February 23 at Stadium Malawati in Shah Alam and fans, known as Blinks, can get ready to make the mad dash for tickets priced at RM693 (Blink Zone), RM673 (Red Zone), RM573 (Yellow Zone), RM 483 (Purple Zone) and RM373 (Green Zone).

Ticket sales will be via Macpiepro's website and http://www.macpiepro.com and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MacpiePro.

With tickets expected to sell-out in record time, early birds who purchase tickets for any zone in the first week of sales qualify for a lucky draw to grab passes for the band's soundcheck session.

A lucky draw will also be held for those who purchase Blink or Red Zone tickets for special send-off passes.

Blackpink holds the title as the first and only K-pop girl group to have four Number One singles on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart apart from having the most viewed K-pop music video in 24 hours.

The line-up of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rose recently received more worldwide attention after their collaboration with English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa on Kiss And Make Up, featured on the latter's latest album.

Jennie also debuted her first solo single this month taking top spot on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart.

The 22-year-old is only the second solo female K-pop act to manage the feat after former 2NE1 lead, CL, who managed the feat with the help of Psy who featured her on his single, Daddy, in 2015 and sixth after G-Dragon, Taeyang and J-Hope.