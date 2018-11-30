Two Malaysians graduate from UNCTAD, Alibaba Business School’s fellowship

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Two Malaysian entrepreneurs have completed the fourth edition of the eFounders Fellowship at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and Alibaba Business School.

Alibaba said that 38 Asian entrepreneurs were chosen for the fellowship that aimed to bridge the digital divide and equip young entrepreneurs with the right skills for their businesses.

“This will encourage the entrepreneurs to share their newly-acquired knowledge with the communities they operate in,” it said in a statement today.

The graduates were Founder and CEO of EasyParcel, Clarence Leong and Founder and CEO of CapitalBay, Ang Xing Xian.

Alibaba said the graduation showed the company was on target to fulfil the pledge made by its Founder and Executive Chairman, Jack Ma in his capacity as UNCTAD Special Adviser for Young Entrepreneurs and Small Business.

It said the commitment sought to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs in developing countries by creating champions for inclusive and sustainable economic development through the digital economy over the next five years.

Meanwhile, UNCTAD eFounders Fellowship Programme Coordinator Arlette Verploegh said the initiative amplified efforts made by the international community to support digital transformation and innovation for inclusive and sustainable development.

“Investing in young entrepreneurship can inspire other entrepreneurs in their endeavours and help create awareness about challenges they face and the opportunities the modern economy offers,” she said. — Bernama