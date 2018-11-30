Asian markets mostly rise ahead of Trump-Xi meeting, oil extends gains

An investor monitors share prices inside a brokerage firm in Hong Kong. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Nov 30 ― Asian markets mostly rose today bringing a broadly upbeat week to a positive end as attention turns to the much-anticipated meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

Energy firms enjoyed gains after a rally in oil prices, while high-yielding and emerging market currencies continued yesterday's advances against the dollar as the Federal Reserve shows signs it will slow down its pace of interest rate hikes.

While the outcome of tomorrow's crunch talks between Trump and Xi hangs in the balance, there are hopes the heads of the world's top two economies can find a way to ease their trade row that has seen them exchange deep import tariffs.

Ahead of the leaders' arrival in Buenos Aires late yesterday for the G20 meeting, there have been conflicting messages coming out of Washington about the chances of a breakthrough, with most observers saying they do not expect any major announcements.

“I wouldn't be surprised at the end of this weekend if the US and China didn't announce a concord that basically set down a path to help resolve the trade frictions,” Scott Minerd, chief investment officer at Guggenheim Partners, told Bloomberg TV.

“I don't think that out of the meeting there's going to come much substance, but there will be a sort of set of principles that will be established to start the process of bringing an end to the trade war.”

On Asian equity markets Tokyo closed up 0.4 per cent, Hong Kong added 0.5 per cent, while Shanghai finished 0.8 per cent higher, with dealers poring over data showing Chinese manufacturing stalled in November as the effects of Trump's multi-billion-dollar tariffs begin to bite.

Singapore gained 0.5 per cent, while Wellington, Taipei and Mumbai also chalked up gains.

However, Seoul was off 0.8 per cent after the South Korean central bank lifted borrowing costs for the first time in a year, while Sydney shed 1.6 per cent.

Opec meeting up next

Past the G20 meeting, traders are looking to the following weekend's gathering of Opec and non-Opec oil producers, where Saudi Arabia and others are expected to cut output in a bid to support prices.

Crude edged up today, a day after enjoying a much-needed rally on a report that Russia will join in the reduction, providing a boost to regional energy firms.

“If a meaningful deal is reached between Opec and Russia to tackle glut problems, we can probably expect a meaningful rebound in energy prices,” said Margaret Yan Yang, market analyst with CMC Markets Singapore.

However, others pointed out that no one knows how much and for how long the output cuts will be, while at the same time the US continues to ramp up production.

Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trade at OANDA, added: “With traders already anticipating a one million barrels per day cut, which is arguably priced in, it will probably take a much deeper cut to jolt the market into a short covering rally.

“Otherwise, the market falls prey to the prevailing bearish sentiment that will continue to drive prices lower on the premise the reduction might not be sufficient enough to draw down surplus supplies.”

On currency markets the dollar fell further after minutes from the Fed's last policy meeting suggesting concern about pressing on with its current pace of rate hikes. They come after the head of the central bank hinted at a softer policy, sending the greenback lower.

Today it was down against units that have been beaten down this year on expectations for more Fed rate hikes. Indonesia's rupiah and the Indian rupee were sharply higher, while the South African rand and Chinese yuan were also enjoying buying interest.

Key figures around 0710 GMT

Tokyo ― Nikkei 225: UP 0.4 per cent at 22,351.06 (close)

Hong Kong ― Hang Seng: UP 0.5 per cent at 26,582.32

Shanghai ― Composite: UP 0.8 per cent at 2,588.19 (close)

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2790 (RM5.35) from US$1.2783 at 2200 GMT

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1396 from US$1.1387

Dollar/yen: DOWN at ¥113.40 from ¥113.45

Oil ― West Texas Intermediate: UP eight cents at US$51.53 per barrel

Oil ― Brent Crude: UP 21 cents at US$59.72 per barrel

New York ― Dow Jones: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 25,338.84 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 per cent at 7,038.95 (close) ― AFP