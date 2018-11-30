Everton desperate to snap Anfield drought, says Coleman

Everton’s Seamus Coleman says fans can expect the usual feisty encounter on Sunday. — AFP pic

LONDON, Nov 30 ― Seamus Coleman says in-form Everton need to do their talking on the pitch on Sunday when they take on Liverpool looking for a first win in a Merseyside derby at Anfield this century.

Liverpool have dominated the derby at all venues in recent years with Everton winless in 17 matches in all competitions since a 2-0 Premier League victory in 2010.

On the other side of Stanley Park from their Goodison home, however, Everton supporters have not had a victory to celebrate since Kevin Campbell's goal gave them a 1-0 league win in September 1999.

“It was a long time ago, we need to look forward and we need to give the new players a bit of a taste of what it's like to win one of these games, and the fans as well,” Coleman told Sky Sports.

“It's easy to come in here and say all the right things in an interview, I'm sure we have done over the last five or 10 years and not turned up on the day.

“We need to turn up on Sunday and do our talking on the pitch. This is a massive game for our city and we've been on the receiving end too many times.”

Marco Silva's side will be boosted by their recent displays in the league, having held title contenders Chelsea to a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge and ground out a 1-0 win against Cardiff City in their last two games.

Those results lifted Everton to sixth in the table with 22 points, 11 points behind second-placed Liverpool who are still unbeaten in the league.

Coleman said fans could expect the usual feisty encounter on Sunday.

“There'll be a few tackles going in this weekend but we're looking forward to playing our game,” the right back added.

“The manager sets up to try to win the game, no matter who we've played this season, and that'll be no different I'm sure on Sunday.” ― Reuters