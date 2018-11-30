Police to probe rumours of plot against Perak MB

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaking to the press at the police officer's mess in Ipoh November 30, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 30 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said his agency will examine allegations of a conspiracy to remove Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary V. Sivakumar filed a report over the matter.

“We will look into the needs of the investigation in the near time, especially on the allegation by certain parties over the issue of political unrest in the state,” he told reporters after witnessing the handing-over duties of ceremony between outgoing state Police Chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan and his deputy, Datuk Razarudin Husain.

“We are aware of the issue and we will take necessary steps to make sure the situation will not harm the security in Perak,” he added.

When asked whether the police will summon any assemblymen for the investigation, he said it will depend on the need.

Yesterday, Malay Mail reported Umno lawmaker Datuk Saarani Mohamad as saying that all the 25 Umno assemblymen are ready to be called in over the matter.

Saarani, who is also the state Opposition leader, said he has evidence to support his claim of an internal conspiracy within the ruling Pakatan Harapan to remove the mentri besar.

He also alleged that the state executive councillor behind the ouster plot is continuing his efforts to convince more assemblymen that Ahmad Faizal must go.