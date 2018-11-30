IGP confirms Papagomo nabbed over provocative video

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaks at Maktab PDRM Cheras November 28, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

IPOH, Nov 30 — Umno Youth member Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris has been arrested over alleged racial incitement made via a Facebook video, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today.

“We don't want the public to raise racial issues, especially after what had happened at a Hindu temple in Subang Jaya.

“If we allow such things, it will cause other problems relating to security issues,” he told reporters after witnessing the handing-over duties of ceremony between outgoing State Police Chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan and the State Police Deputy Chief Datuk Razarudin Husain.

In the video, Wan Muhammad Azri, a former blogger known as Papagomo and who now uses the “Sir Azri” online moniker, labelled ethnic Indians as “squatters” and urged for ethnic minorities to be stripped of voting rights.

The video has been viewed over 327,000 times and shared across various social media platforms.

The IGP said action will be taken against any party who attempts to stoke communal unrest.

He also said another 12 people have been arrested over the riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya.

“As of today morning, a total of 42 suspects were arrested for damaging vehicles and properties during the demonstration,” he said, adding that the situation there was now calm.

“Police are working hard to improve the situation and we hope the parties involved in this matter can control their emotion and sentiments.”