Bursa remains lower at mid-day

Selling pressure on selected heavyweights remains obvious as Bursa Malaysia is mired in the red at mid-day. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-day today, on continued profit-taking in selected heavyweights led by Maybank, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.08 per cent or 1.35 points lower at 1,694.99 from yesterday’s close of 1,696.34.

The index opened 5.22 points better at 1,701.56 and moved between 1,692.81 and 1,702.98 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, losers overwhelmed gainers 464 to 238, with 306 counters unchanged, 908 untraded and 69 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.27 billion units valued at RM942.77 million.

A dealer said the performance of the local stock market was also tracking the lower overnight close on Wall Street as investors doubts lingered on prospects of the US and China’s leaders meeting at the Group of 20 summit in making a good deal on trade.

“At the same time, some investors are also looking to square off their positions ahead of the weekend,” said the dealer.

Meanwhile, Maybank, which announced its results yesterday, shed six sen to RM9.39.

The country’s largest bank by assets said its net operating income saw a 3.3 per cent dip primarily due to continued global market volatility which dampened economic growth and demand in key segments.

Other heavyweights, Public Bank, Tenaga and Petronas Chemicals were all flat at RM24.90, RM14.24 and RM9.25 respectively, while CIMB eased two sen to RM5.83.

Of actives, Bumi Armada fell 2.5 sen to 16.5 sen, Jaks dipped 8.5 sen to 49 sen, while MYEG recovered 11 sen to RM1.16.

Top losers, MPI lost RM1.18 to RM10.00 and Padini gave up 80 sen to RM4.72.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 43.15 points to 11,754.25, the FBM 70 shed 82.30 points to 13,649.12 and FBM Ace Index was 28.35 points weaker at 4,774.92.

The FBM Emas Index dipped 27.51 points to 11,703.66 and the FBMT 100 Index slid 23.35 points to 11,580.54.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index was down 44.50 points to 6,990.58, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.64 of-a-point easier at 170.99 and the Financial Services Index decreased 24.92 points to 17,442.25. — Bernama