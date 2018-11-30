Kelantan mufti warns against going ahead with Dec 8 rally

Umno and PAS members, and NGOs, attend an ICERD protest in Kampung Gajah, Perak November 17, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 ― Kelantan Mufti Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad has warned organisers against continuing to hold the rally protesting the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) on December 8.

New Straits Times (NST) reported him warning that instigators may take advantage of the event to cause trouble and spark riots.

“Even in Islam, when we want to achieve something, we should consider the good and the bad. If there’s more bad than good, why would we continue?

“People might take advantage to spark riot in a rally like this. In my opinion, it’s better if this rally is not taking place,” he was quoted saying by NST.

He also suggested for critics of ICERD to show their gratitude by holding prayers in mosques, after Putrajaya cancelled its intention to ratify the human rights convention.

The same suggestion for prayers had also been made by Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin, who advised for the rally to not go ahead.

Opposition parties led by Umno previously planned to hold the rally on Dec 8 to protest against the planned ratification of ICERD, but now claim this will be to give thanks to the government’s decision not to do so.

Muhyiddin said such events were costly to organise and dubbed it a waste of funds to hold a rally over a matter that was no longer contentious.