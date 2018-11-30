Situation at Sri Maha Mariamman temple back to normal

Hindu devotees are pictured praying at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in Subang Jaya November 30, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SUBANG JAYA, Nov 30 ― The situation at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple at USJ 25 this morning was calm with the Hindus going there for prayers as they normally do.

Check by Bernama found the police still there to monitor the area as a precautionary measure.

Four Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) trucks and another FRU vehicle are still stationed near the temple area.

However, members of the public, including media representatives, are free to enter and leave the temple ground.

A slight traffic congestion was reported on the Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP) heading towards the temple, and this was attributed to increase in vehicle volume.

The fracas at the temple, which occurred last Monday and Tuesday morning was stirred over the relocation of the 100-year-old temple.

A fireman, Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, was seriously injured in the incident and currently undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

Several security personnel and bystanders were also injured in the incident, which also resulted in the damage of several vehicles and business premises. ― Bernama