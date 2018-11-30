Report: Police deny ordering curfew over temple violence

Hindu devotees are pictured praying at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple November 29, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 ― A message spreading on social media claiming that a nighttime curfew is in effect in Subang Jaya is false, said district police chief ACP Mohammad Azlan Sadari.

According to Sinar Harian, the message circulating online purports that federal police have ordered a curfew beginning 9pm today until tomorrow morning as authorities are anticipating further unrest over the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in USJ 25.

“The message said that apparently there are going to be large scale riots and Sunway and USJ had been designated as ‘black spots’.

“The current situation in the whole of Subang Jaya was under control and safe. Internet users are advised to stop spreading fake news in social media,” the daily quoted Mohammad Azlan as saying.

The message further purports that areas such as Kelana Jaya, Puchong, Klang, Bukit Beruntung and Rawang have been designated as hotspots tonight.

Claiming large-scale riots, it also urged the public to remain indoors.

Riots broke out at the temple on Monday and spilled over to the next day.

Authorities have since implicated the landowner of employing youths to terrorise the temple.