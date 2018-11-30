Bernama denies opposing proposed merger with RTM

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 ― The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) today denied a news report claiming that its management and staff have strongly objected to a proposed merger with Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM).

Bernama acting chief executive officer Datuk Zakaria Abdul Wahab said the organisation's management and personnel were open to the idea of a tie-up between both entities proposed by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry.

“We did not object to the plan. We are open to the idea,” he said in dismissing the report titled 'No RTM-Bernama merger' carried by The Malaysian Reserve.

The report, among others, claimed that the proposed merger to create a government-owned media giant had officially been shelved due to strong objections from the staff and management of both organisations.

“As a government agency, the Bernama management and staff will abide by whatever decision eventually reached on this matter,” Zakaria said. ― Bernama