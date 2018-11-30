EC to decide on Rantau by-election after court appeal

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun speaks to reporters in Parliament, November 30, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Election Commission chairman Azhar Azizan @ Harun said the announcement on the Rantau by-election will be made only after the appeal against the Election Court’s decision is decided.

Azhar pointed out that the Federal Court has yet to rule on Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan’s challenge against the decision stripping him of the Rantau state seat in Negri Sembilan.

“We cannot announce it yet as there is an appeal, so we have to wait for it to complete.

“The Federal Court has six months to decide on the people but I think they would decide on it earlier,” he told reporters when met at the Roundtable on Electoral Reform: The Way Forward for Free and Fair Elections in Parliament, here, today.

