Prada picks New York for Cruise 2020 show

Prada will show its Cruise 2020 collection in New York. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 30 — Prada will show its forthcoming Cruise collection in the Big Apple, the Italian fashion house announced in a news release. The show will take place May 2.

After Milan in 2017 and New York in 2018, the Prada fashion house has chosen to return to the Big Apple in 2019 to show its Cruise 2020 collection. The luxury brand is yet to disclose the venue for the show.

The Italian fashion house has, however announced May 2, 2019, as the date for its runway presentation.

Louis Vuitton is also set to show its Cruise 2020 collection in New York, May 8. The news was announced on Instagram, November 16, by the brand’s artistic director of women’s collections, Nicolas Ghesquière. — AFP-Relaxnews