EC chief: Oldest voter on record is 150 years old

EC chairman Azhar Azizan says the existing electoral roll contains a record for an eligible voter who is 150 years old. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The existing electoral roll contains a record for an eligible voter who is a century-and-half old, Election Commission chairman Azhar Azizan @ Harun disclosed today.

The world's oldest person on record is France's Jeanne Calment, who lived to the age of 122.

Azhar said this was discovered as part of his agency's and its Electoral Reform Committee’s study of the current voting system, during which they found 73,000 voters aged over 90.

Azhar also said he did not know for certain how many of these elder voters were still alive.

“But there are 73,000 people who are above 90 in the electoral roll, with the oldest being 150 years old... If you think logically, you can’t be alive when you are 150. Even the PM is 93, but this is 150.

“We have learnt that 11,000 from the 73,000 actually voted, so they are still alive. So balance is 62,000 we will make sure that this is cleaned up,” he told the press when met at the Roundtable on Electoral Reform: The Way Forward for Free and Fair Elections in Parliament, here, today.

MORE TO COME