Bursa turns negative at mid-morning

Selected selling of heavyweights sends Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-morning. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Bursa Malaysia turned lower at mid-morning today, weighed down by selected heavyweights on profit-taking led by Maybank, dealers said.

At 11.00am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.57 points easier at 1,694.77 from yesterday’s close of 1,696.34.

The index opened 5.22 points better at 1,701.56.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 399 to 207, with 278 counters unchanged, 1,032 untraded and 69 others suspended.

Volume stood at 840.12 million units valued at RM567.27 million.

Maybank, which announced its results yesterday shed six sen to RM9.39. It posted a lower net profit of RM1.96 billion in the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 from RM2.03 billion in the same period last year.

The country’s largest bank by assets said its net operating income saw a 3.3 per cent dip primarily due to continued global market volatility which dampened economic growth and demand in key segments.

Other heavyweights, Public Bank and Tenaga were each flat at RM24.90 and RM14.24, respectively, while CIMB eased two sen to RM5.83.

Oil and gas-based stocks showed improvement, given the uptick in oil prices. Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM9.25, PetGas improved 18 sen to RM18.98 and PetDag gained two sen to RM26.14.

Of actives, Bumi Armada fell 1.5 sen to 17.5 sen, Jaks dipped nine sen to 48.5 sen, while MYEG recovered eight sen to RM1.13.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was down 27.75 points to 11,769.65, the FBM 70 shed 36.09 points to 13,695.33 and FBM Ace Index was 20.36 points weaker at 4,782.91.

The FBM Emas Index contracted 18.74 points to 11,712.43 and the FBMT 100 Index lost 15.38 points to 11,588.51.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index was down 37.00 points to 6,998.08, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.38 of-a-point easier at 171.25 and the Financial Services Index slid 31.07 points to 17,436.10. — Bernama