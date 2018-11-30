MACC calls up former minister again over Sarawak solar panel project

A former minister was called up by the MACC again to record his statement in connection to the Sarawak solar panel project. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 30 ― A Cabinet member in the previous government was called up by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Corruption (MACC) again today to record his statement in connection with the implementation of the solar energy project to rural schools in Sarawak.

According to MACC, the member of parliament from a northern state arrived at the MACC headquarters about 9.15am.

Yesterday, the former minister was at the MACC headquarters for more than eight hours to give his statement on the matter.

On November 15, Datin Seri Rosmah, the wife of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, and his special officer, Datuk Rizal Mansor, were charged with soliciting for and receiving bribes involving a solar hybrid system project for rural schools in Sarawak.

Rosmah, who pleaded not guilty in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court to two counts of soliciting for and receiving RM1.5 million in bribes involving the supply and installation of the solar hybrid system in several rural schools in Sarawak, was allowed bail of RM1 million in one surety.

Rizal, who faces four charges of soliciting for and receiving bribes for himself and Rosmah, was allowed bail of RM1 million in two sureties. ― Bernama