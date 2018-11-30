Pos Laju completes record 4.4m deliveries for ‘11.11’ sales

A MyKad identification card reader in use at a POS Malaysia outlet in Bangi October 15, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Pos Malaysia Bhd’s courier arm, Pos Laju, handled a record-breaking 4.42 million parcel deliveries for e-commerce sales from the “11.11” mega sales.

The firm said the figure surpassed the previous record of four million parcels from last year’s edition of the “Singles Day” retail festival.

Pos Malaysia Group chief executive Syed Md Najib Syed Md Noor said there has been a rapid growth in e-commerce activities and the firm is playing a big part in supporting Malaysia’s rapidly growing digital economy.

“The current strength is strongly indicative of the digital transformation occurring in the country as increasing number of Malaysians are embracing online shopping as a new way of life,” he said.

Prior to this year’s record-breaking figure, the most Pos Laju had handled this year was the 1.91 million deliveries recorded as part of the “10.10” sale in October.

To cater the rising e-commerce demand, Pos Malaysia has been strengthening its delivery network with the RM49 million investment into the expansion of its Integrated Parcel Centre (IPC) in Shah Alam.

The IPC will nearly triple the firm’s processing capacity to 300,000 parcels daily.

Pos Laju is also working on another such centre to increase its capacity to 500,000 parcels a day by the middle of next year.