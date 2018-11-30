Hugh Jackman to perform songs of Broadway and film on international tour

Australian actor Hugh Jackman poses for photographers during the red carpet of his latest film, a musical directed by Michael Gracey called ‘The Greatest Showman, in Mexico City December 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 30 — Actor Hugh Jackman has announced he’ll be heading out on a tour next year of North America and Europe, bringing fans songs from The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables accompanied by a live orchestra.

Jackman announced more than 30 dates yesterday for The Man. The Music. The Show., in which he will likewise perform music from The Boy From Oz along with other hits from Broadway and film.

The tour will begin on May 13 in Hamburg, with 12 European and UK dates scheduled through June 3 and including shows at major arenas in Berlin, Paris and Amsterdam plus two shows at London’s O2 Arena.

On June 18, he’ll kick off a 22-city North American tour leg in Houston, performing shows throughout the continent until July 20, including back-to-back gigs at Madison Square Garden in New York and the Hollywood Bowl.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale December 7, when they’ll be available at 9am local time in the UK and Europe and at 10am local time in North America.

Find information, and buy tickets come December 7, at hughjackmantheshow.com. — AFP-Relaxnews