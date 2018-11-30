Virtual manicures are here, thanks to Modiface

The Virtual Nail Salon by Modiface. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 30 — Virtual makeup apps have gained serious traction over the past year, but now ModiFace is bringing nail art into the mix.

The L’Oreal-owned augmented reality platform has rolled out “Virtual Nail Salon”, an app that lets users virtually test out 30 different nail polish shades without so much as having to open a bottle. Using a live video feature, app users will be able to get an idea of what the polish will look like on their nails, in different lighting and environments, as well as testing out nail art looks by uploading photos to the site.

“We created a technology that can take any texture, [and it] actually renders that on the hand,” Modiface founder and chief executive officer Parham Aarabi told WWD of the new development. “One of the unique features of the app is that you can take a photo of any texture or even object, and that can actually become nail-polish art, which is very interesting and should be fun for people to try out.”

The app, which is available for iOS and Android devices, is the latest milestone for ModiFace, which has been making waves with its innovative virtual reality beauty solutions recently. In August the brand teamed up with Facebook to offer users the chance to virtually try on a range of makeup products from some of L’Oreal’s best-known brands, including Maybelline, L’Oreal Paris, Urban Decay and Shu Uemura, while January saw it join forces with L’Oréal Professionnel to launch a real-time 3D hair colour try-on service.

AR beauty services have become a huge area of innovation over the past few years, with multiple brands testing out the technology as a means of reaching potential shoppers with the help of companies like ModiFace and YouCam. — AFP-Relaxnews