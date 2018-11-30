Saudi crown prince meets India’s Modi in Argentina

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Salman shakes hands with a Saudi Arabia's embassy official as Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie watches, at Ministro Pistarini in Buenos Aires, November 28, 2018. — Argentine G20Handout via Reuters pic

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 30 — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Salman met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed cooperation between the two countries in security, energy and investments, the Saudi press agency (Spa) said early toiday.

The two leaders, who met in the prince’s residence in Buenos Aires, also discussed Saudi Arabia’s readiness to supply India with all its needs of oil and petroleum products and Saudi oil giant Aramco’s investments in the fields of oil refining and oil storage in India, SPA said.

The crown prince and Modi also agreed on investing in solar energy, it added. — Reuters