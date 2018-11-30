Lucasfilm shares animated ‘Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures’ trailer (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures’ that launches November 30 on YouTube. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 30 — The new Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures animated series will launch on YouTube and the Star Wars Kids portal today. With six short cartoons aimed at younger viewers, the series will recap episodes in the saga, introducing the stories to a new generation of fans in the run up to the release of Star Wars: Episode IX in December 2019.

While Jon Favreau is busy prepping the forthcoming The Mandalorian series for the Disney+ platform, Lucasfilm is ready to drop Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures. In fact, this new series of animated shorts, launching on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel and Star Wars Kids portal, now has its first trailer.

Aimed at younger fans, Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures will recap former episodes in the legendary franchise in a lighter and more fun way. The likes of Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker and Han Solo Kids await parents and kids in this animated universe.

The series will launch with six episodes, all available Friday, allowing parents who are fans of the George Lucas universe to introduce their offspring to the world of Star Wars in what promises to be a “fun and educational” way. Other episodes will be added in 2019, marking “the beginning of a year-long celebration of Star Wars storytelling,” leading up to the release of Episode IX in December 2019.

Disney seems determined to reap as much as possible from one of its most prolific movie franchises. As well as The Mandalorian and Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures, a spin-off focusing on the Cassian Andor character is also in development. The actor, Diego Luna, will reprise the role he played in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in a prequel scheduled to start filming in 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews