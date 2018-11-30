Jane Fonda set to release her first fitness collection with Evine

Jane Fonda gestures during a photocall for the movie ‘Our Souls at Night’ at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Nov 30 — Jane Fonda is set to launch her own line of activewear in a new partnership with Evine.

The US actress, who was famous for her popular Jane Fonda Workout series in the 1980s, has teamed up with video and e-commerce site to create an exclusive lifestyle brand inspired by her love of fitness and including activewear, athleisure, health and nutrition products, and equipment.

Evine, which offers consumers a range of exclusive and name brands via its shopping channel, website, and app, is also planning on partnering with key retailers to make the brand available in stores across the US.

According to WWD, who also reported the news, the line is due to launch in spring 2019.

Fonda herself will also appear on the network to tell customers more about her new range.

“I have a life-long passion for fitness and health not just because I look better when I take care of myself but because it makes me feel better and think better,” said Ms Fonda in a press release. “I am excited about partnering with Evine because their strong marketing platform will allow me to bring my fitness knowledge and creative ideas to a market that is lacking strong offerings for women over 50. We are, after all, the fastest growing demographic in the world.”

For more information visit www.evine.com. — AFP-Relaxnews