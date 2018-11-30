UK PM May says focused on December 11 parliament Brexit vote

A still image from video footage shows Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, speaking at a Select Committee hearing, in London, Britain November 29, 2018. — Parbul TVHandout via Reuters pic

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 30 — British Prime Minister Theresa May said yesterday she was focused on persuading lawmakers to back her Brexit deal at a vote in parliament on December 11 rather than preparing a “plan B”.

May secured an agreement with European Union leaders on Sunday that will see Britain leave the bloc in March next year with continued close trade ties, but the odds look stacked against her getting it through a deeply divided British parliament.

“The focus of myself and the government is on the vote that is taking place on December 11. We will be explaining to members of parliament why we believe that this is a good deal for the UK,” May told reporters on the plane to the G20 summit in Argentina, when asked if she had a plan B.

“I ask every member of parliament to think about delivering on the Brexit vote and doing it in a way that is in the national interest and doing it in a way that is in the interests of their constituents because it protects jobs and livelihoods.” — Reuters