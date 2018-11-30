New ‘Blade Runner’ anime series in the works

A screengrab from ‘Blade Runner 2049’, that starred Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, which debuted in theatres in October 2017.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 30 — Sci-fi classic Blade Runner is coming to the small screen as an animated series, reports Variety.

Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, and Alcon Entertainment are partnering to produce Blade Runner-Black Lotus, a new anime series inspired by Blade Runner 2049.

Blade Runner-Black Lotus will consist of 13 half-hour episodes.

The series will be directed by Shinji Aramaki of the Appleseed films, and Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex).

The story will include a few familiar characters from the Blade Runner universe. It takes place in 2032, locating it 17 years before Blade Runner 2049, and 10 years after Blade Runner: Black Out 22, the 15-minute anime prequel anime to Blade Runner 2049 helmed by Shinichirō Watanabe.

Blade Runner 2049, starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, debuted in theatres in October 2017. It grossed over US$250 million (RM1.05 billion) worldwide. — AFP-Relaxnews