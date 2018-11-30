Leonard Cohen, Miles Davis docs to premiere at Sundance

Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen performs during the first night of the 47th Montreux Jazz Festival July 4, 2013. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 30 — The Sundance Festival has announced the 112 feature films to screen at its 2019 edition, including documentaries about Leonard Cohen, Miles Davis and David Crosby that are all set to get their world premiere at the indie film festival.

Opening in late January, Sundance will host the world premiere of Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love, which tells of the love story between the late Canadian musician and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen, who inspired songs including So Long, Marianne and Bird on the Wire.

According to a synopsis, the film, which is directed by Nick Broomfield, follows the couple’s relationship from early days in Greece in a time of “free love” and open marriage, examining its evolution as Cohen achieved success as a musician. Ihlen died in 2016, just months before Cohen’s death that November.

Also premiering at the festival is Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool, which is directed by Stanley Nelson and promises “a foray into the life and career” of the jazz musician and cultural icon. Among luminaries who weigh in on the artist are Quincy Jones, Carlos Santana, Clive Davis and Wayne Shorter, while never-before-seen footage and rare photos were obtained from the musician’s estate. A global release of that film is planned for summer 2019.

David Crosby is the subject of the documentary David Crosby: Remember My Name, which is directed by A.J. Eaton and counts Cameron Crowe among its producers. In this portrait of the founding member of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, Crosby discusses his life and music in his own words with, according to the film’s description, “unflinching honesty, self-examination, regret, fear, exuberance and an unshakable belief in family and the transformative nature of music.”

The Sundance Film Festival will run in Park City, Utah, USA from January 24 to February 3. — AFP-Relaxnews