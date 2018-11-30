Bradley Cooper to be named Director of the Year at Palm Springs

Director and actor Bradley Cooper with actor and singer Lady Gaga arrive at the 75th Venice International Film Festival August 31, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 30 — Thanks to his work on musical drama A Star is Born, the debut director is to be honoured at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in January 2019.

Bradley Cooper has been named recipient of a second Director of the Year award in as many days.

After being announced the National Board of Review’s Best Director on Tuesday, the Palm Springs film festival has now revealed that Cooper will receive the its own Director of the Year Award, again for A Star is Born.

Cooper directed, co-starred, and co-wrote the film, the fourth time that the original 1937 movie had been remade.

It was his first directed feature having previously starred or co-starred in American Sniper, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, Guardians of the Galaxy and The Hangover trilogy.

The October 2018 realisation is considered to be among the frontrunners for several prestige Hollywood awards, in particular the film, director, and actress accolades at both the Oscars and the Golden Globes.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival, which takes place for the 30th time at the January 3-14, 2019 event, has already named several other awards recipients.

Alfonso Cuarón of Roma, Gravity, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is to receive the Sonny Bono Visionary Award, Green Book the Vanguard Award, Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) the Spotlight Award, Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) the Breakthrough Performance Award, and Glenn Close the Icon Award. — AFP-Relaxnews