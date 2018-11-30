Donald Sutherland joins Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant for ‘The Undoing’

Jury members actress and singer Vanessa Paradis and actor Donald Sutherland take part in a news conference before the opening of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 30 — Celebrated Canadian film and television actor Donald Sutherland has joined the cast of six-episode HBO drama The Undoing, which already boasts Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

Sutherland will play the father of main character Grace Sachs (Kidman), a therapist whose world is left in turmoil when her husband disappears, leaving behind a string of awful personal discoveries in The Undoing.

Grant plays Jonathan, the apparently dedicated husband. The actor playing the Sachs’ young son is yet to be disclosed.

Kidman is also one of the executive producers for the show, which was created by David E. Kelley of Doogie Howser, M.D., Chicago Hope, Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, and Kidman’s 2017 success Big Little Lies.

The show is currently anticipated for a 2020 debut. — AFP-Relaxnews