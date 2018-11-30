FT DAP wing lodges report against Umno’s Papagomo over racial remarks

Umno Youth’s Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris was said to label ethnic Indians as ‘squatters’, and urged for ethnic minorities to be stripped of voting rights. — Picture by Ben Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 ― Federal Territories DAP Socialist Youth lodged a police report against Umno Youth’s Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris yesterday over the latter's Facebook video post that was allegedly spreading racial hatred.

Wan Muhammad Azri, who was formerly known as the blogger Papagomo and now uses the “Sir Azri” online moniker, was said to label ethnic Indians as “squatters”, and urged for ethnic minorities to be stripped of voting rights.

“Such action of his intends to create chaos. It did not help to unite Malaysians, but adding fuel to the fire on the recent Hindu temple land dispute.

“We condemn Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris for using the incident to get cheap political publicity,” the wing said in a statement.

The Umno Youth executive council is also the president of a group called Malaysia Bumiputera Brotherhood from 2014.

The wing also claimed that Wan Muhammad Azri had defamed DAP as the mastermind behind the fracas at Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in Subang Jaya, while also accusing DAP MP Lim Kit Siang of plotting the bloody May 13 racial riots.

“DAP strives to achieve a harmonious and united society, it is a plural society which is also moderate and inclusive.

“DAP will not allow anyone, for example Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris from Umno, to spread racial hatred speech as he pleases to destroy racial harmony and national unity to get cheap political publicity,” it said.

The report was lodged at the Kepong police station, urging investigations under Penal Code’s Sections 504 to 506.

The three sections deal with intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, publishing any statement with the intent to cause fear to the public, and criminal intimidation, respectively.