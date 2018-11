US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive ahead of the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 29, 2018. — Reuters pic

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 30 — US President Donald Trump arrived this morning in Buenos Aires for the Group of 20 summit, where he will hold a high-stakes meeting with China but has vowed to snub Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Air Force One landed just after 1am in Argentina’s capital on the eve of the two-day gathering of the world’s 20 top economic powers amid high tensions over global trade. — AFP