Sydney's famous Bondi and Manly beaches to be linked by 80-km walkway (VIDEO)

SYDNEY, Nov 30 ― Plans are afoot to create an 80-km walking track along the Sydney coast that would link two of Australia's most famous surf beaches.

Named after Sydney's beaches, the Bondi to Manly Walk is an urban project meant to pedestrianize the city's scenic coastline and highlight scenes of cultural significance.

The project has the support of the city and other levels of government.

Along with its famous beaches, the path would also take walkers past some of the country's most famous landmarks, the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge.

While infrastructure already exists for much of the track with paved paths and boardwalks, the proposal requests officialising the walk, with signage explaining the historical and cultural significance of different locations and providing directions, reports The Daily Telegraph in Australia. ― AFP-Relaxnews