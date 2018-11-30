Algorithm-based ranking names Guy Savoy and Le Bernardin world's best restaurants

After trailing Guy Savoy by 0.25 percentage points in the 2018 edition, chef Eric Ripert (pic) caught up this year, tying for first place with a near-perfect score of 99.75. ― AFP pic

PARIS, Nov 30 ― Paris's Restaurant Guy Savoy and New York's Le Bernardin share the title of top restaurant in the world on the gastronomic ranking La Liste 1000, which claims to use hard math instead of arbitrary reviews to determine the best dining destinations on the planet.

It's the third year in a row that chef Savoy has topped the charts of La Liste which first launched in 2015. The French ranking was created in protest of the influential World's 50 Best Restaurants awards, which has been accused of being opaque and heavily sponsored.

La Liste creators claim to use algorithms, numbers and standardised review scores to come up with their ranking.

After trailing Guy Savoy by 0.25 percentage points in the 2018 edition, chef Eric Ripert caught up this year, tying for first place with a near-perfect score of 99.75.

Le Bernardin is a gastronomic temple for seafood and has been named New York's best restaurant by Zagat readers more than 10 times.

Savoy's reign at the top likewise comes as little surprise: His eponymous restaurant boasts three Michelin stars and is regularly cited as one of the best dining destinations in Paris for his classically French cuisine.

Japan leads the charts, followed by China and France

Overall, Japan boasts the greatest number of addresses on La Liste's catalogue of 1,000 restaurants with 148 dining destinations -- not surprising given that Tokyo has the highest number of Michelin-starred restaurants in the world with 230 addresses.

China trails by just five restaurants at 143, followed by France (116) and the US (92).

La Liste organisers compile their ranking by aggregating reviews and scores from 640 guidebooks and publications across 184 countries. Review scores are converted into a standard grade from 0 to 100, according to conversion tables specific to each guidebook.

Editors reached out to thousands of chefs asking them to score the individual guidebooks and sources on a “trustworthiness index” from 0 to 10.

For each restaurant, editors then calculated the average standardized score, weighted by the title's trustworthiness result.

Online reviews from diners are also given 10 percent weighting for the final score.

Here are the top restaurants from La Liste:

1. France Paris Guy Savoy 99.75

United States, New York, Le Bernardin 99.75

2. Japan, Tokyo, Matsukawa 99.50

France, Paris, Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée 99.50

Spain, Lasarte-Oria, Martín Berasategui 99.50

3. Switzerland, Crissier, Restaurant de l'Hôtel de Ville 99.25

United States, New York, Eleven Madison Park 99.25

United States, Yountville, The French Laundry 99.25

France, Paris, L'Arpège 99.25

4. Germany, Baiersbronn-Tonbach, Schwarzwaldstube 99

Japan, Tokyo, Kyo Aji 99

France, Saint-Tropez, La Vague d'Or 99

France, Fontjoncouse, L'Auberge du Vieux Puits 99

Japan, Tokyo, Ginza Kyubey 99

5. France, Paris, Le Pré Catelan 98.75

Italy, Sarmeola di Rubano, Le Calandre 98.75

United States, Washington, The Inn at Little Washington 98.75

France, Tinqueux, L'Assiette Champenoise 98.75

For more visit https://www.laliste.com/en/. ― AFP-Relaxnews