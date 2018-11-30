Apple crafts special app development programme for women entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur Camp participants will receive hands-on training and mentorship at the two-week session. — Picture courtesy of Apple

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The app development space is traditionally dominated by men, but Apple is encouraging more women to participate with its Entrepreneur Camp.

The programme aims to help provide opportunities for women leading/owning app-driven businesses.

What the camp essentially offers is is a two-week session that comprises an intensive technology lab with mentoring and specialised support.

Apple engineers will be on hand during the lab in Cupertino, California to provide one-on-one personal guidance and participants will also get ongoing support from an Apple Developer representative for at least one year.

Selected participants will also receive one year of membership in the Apple Developer Programme and up to two tickets to the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) for the woman founder/co-founder/CEO and woman developer.

The session has opened up applications for its pilot session in January 2019.

A session will be held each quarter and to be eligible, the business must either be fully founded or co-founded by a woman and have at least one woman on the development team.

Applicants should also have a prototype or working app and intent to use Apple technologies as part of their mission moving forward.

Participants should also be able to attend every day of the camp and be fluent in English.

They also must be at least 18 years of age.

The dates of the Entrepreneur Camps in 2019 are as follows:

January 28–February 8, 2019

April 1–12, 2019

July 22–August 2, 2019

October 14–25, 2019

To apply, visit here.