Canada saw a spike in hate crimes in 2017

People from the Holy Blossom Temple Synagogue and the Fairlawn United Church form a Ring of Peace outside The Imdadul Islamic Centre at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada February 3, 2017. — Reuters pic

OTTAWA, Nov 30 — The number of hate crimes reported to police in Canada jumped by 47 per cent in 2017 from the previous year, targeting mostly Muslim, Jewish or black people, the government statistical agency said yesterday.

“For the year, police reported 2,073 hate crimes, 664 more than in 2016,” with most of the uptick in graffiti and vandalism, incitement of hatred, assaults, and uttering threats in Ontario and Quebec provinces, said Statistics Canada.

This followed steady but relatively small increases in previous years, the agency said.

Property crimes played the biggest role in the increase while violent hate crimes grew by 25 per cent, it said.

These were motivated primarily by hatred of a race or ethnicity (878 crimes, up 32 per cent), religion (842 crimes, up 83 per cent), or sexual orientation (204 crimes, up 16 per cent).

In particular, hate crimes against Muslims rose 151 per cent to 349 in 2017 — a year marked by a xenophobic young man’s killing of six worshippers at a Quebec mosque.

Hate crimes against Jews rose 63 per cent to 360, while those targeting blacks increased by 50 per cent to 321.

Overall hate crimes accounted for a mere 0.1 per cent of the 1.9 million crimes reported to police that year, excluding highway traffic offenses. — AFP