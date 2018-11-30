Anwar: State govt, agencies to discuss development plan for Port Dickson

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says he has received investment applications not only from local companies but also from foreign investors from China, India and Turkey who are keen to invest in Port Dickson. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Nov 30 ― The Negri Sembilan government and related agencies will hold meetings to discuss of more structured development in Port Dickson without sidelining the interests of the local community.

Port Dickson Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the development plan includes basic amenities such as adequate water supply, employment opportunities, regulated prices of goods and housing as well as beach cleaning in the tourist town.

Anwar, who is also PKR president, said this in his speech at a thanksgiving event in conjunction with his victory in the Port Dickson by-election, here yesterday.

He said that he had received investment applications not only from local companies but also from foreign investors from China, India and Turkey who were keen to invest in Port Dickson.

In an unrelated matter, Anwar said that there was no compromise on anyone who acted extremely during the riot at Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Seafield, Subang Jaya on Tuesday.

“I support Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s statement that stern action must be taken against those who violate the law so that the people respect the rule of law,” he said. ― Bernama