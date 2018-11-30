Malaysia moves up two rungs to 167th in Fifa world rankings

Malaysia’s improved ranking follows victories for Harimau Malaya in several international friendlies this month. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 ― The national football squad has continued its improvement, climbing up two rungs to 167th, in the World Fifa rankings for November.

Malaysia has accumulated 984 points, and is now placed among countries such as Indonesia (160), Nepal (162), Singapore (165) and Cambodia (172).

The improved ranking follows victories for Harimau Malaya in several international friendlies this month.

However, there is still a long way for Malaysia to catch up with other Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam (100), Philippines (114), Thailand (118) and Myanmar (139).

Three-time Asian Cup winners Iran remain the best team in Asia (29), followed by Australia (41), Japan (50) and South Korea (53).

1980 European Cup winners Belgium remain world number one with 1,727 points, while 2018 World Cup champions France rank second, being only one point behind the leaders.

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil are in third place with 1,676 points. ― Bernama