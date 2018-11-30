Argentina: Zero tolerance for G20 violence

Demonstrators pose for a photograph ahead of the Group 20 summit, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 29, 2018. — Reuters pic

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 30 — Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich — strongly criticised over public order lapses that forced the postponement of the Copa Libertadores football final — said yesterday police would show zero tolerance at the G20 summit.

Bullrich told reporters on the eve of the summit in Buenos Aires that security forces had reached an agreement with protest groups that demonstrations would be peaceful.

Asked if the country had the capacity to quell violence of the kind that marred last year’s G20 meeting in Hamburg, Bullrich said: “We have made contact with those who raised dissent and we have reached an agreement so that demonstrations are peaceful, without violence.”

However, she warned: “We will not tolerate violence and we will act if any group tries to breach the peace.”

Social organizations and activists have called for protests against the International Monetary Fund and the G20 in different parts of the city over the weekend, including a mass protest scheduled for Friday.

The IMF has extended a US$56 billion (RM234.33 billion) bailout to help Argentina counter an economic crisis, in return for tough austerity measures that have sparked broad opposition.

Questions were raised over Argentina’s ability to guarantee security for the G20 after the stoning of the Boca Juniors team bus before the final of the Copa Libertadores, South America’s premier club competition.

Several Boca players were injured in the November 24 violence, causing the second-leg of the final against their Buenos Aires rivals River Plate to be postponed.

Football authorities have decided the match will now be played outside Argentina. — AFP