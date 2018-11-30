‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Yeoh, Golding reunite in ‘Last Christmas’

Michelle Yeoh recently starred in ‘Crazy Rich Asians’. — VALERIE MACON / AFP pic

LONDON, Nov 30 — After playing Henry Golding’s mother in Crazy Rich Asians, Michelle Yeoh is set to be reunited with the actor in Last Christmas, a forthcoming holiday-themed comedy from Paul Feig.

The movie sees Emilia Clarke play a professional elf who falls in love with Henry Golding’s character, Tom.

The movie is slated for release at the end of 2019.

According to US entertainment media, Yeoh will join Golding on the cast of Feig’s upcoming holiday-themed romantic comedy, which is set in London.

Game of Thrones star Clarke takes the leading role.

It has not yet been revealed which character Yeoh will play.

Based on a screenplay co-written by Emma Thompson (Harry Potter), Last Christmas follows Kate (Clarke), who works as an elf in an all-year Christmas store.

The young woman, notorious for making bad decisions in her life, meets Tom, played by Golding, who seems too good to be true when he starts to break through her barriers.

The movie also reunites Golding with Feig, following A Simple Favor, released in September 2018.

Last Christmas will include the music of George Michael, including the seasonal Wham! hit of the same name.

The film is slated for November 15, 2019, release in the US and UK.

Yeoh is known for playing a Bond Girl in Tomorrow Never Dies, as well as for her roles in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Memoirs of a Geisha and Luc Besson’s The Lady.

She could soon be fronting a Star Trek: Discovery spinoff series. — AFP